Central govt allots Rs. 756 crore for setting up four new medical colleges in Assam

NEW DELHI,Feb 18: Union Minister J.P. Nadda, on Friday, announced that furthering the Central Government resolve toward development of healthcare in Assam, the Centre has sanctioned Rs. 756 crore for setting up four new medical colleges in Assam. Nadda made the announcement at the launch ceremony for the construction of a medical college at Dhubri district in Assam. He also said that the Central Government has made a National List of Essential Medicines. The government plans to make these drugs available at AMRIT pharmacies in the state at a fix rate.

According to IANS, the Union Health Minister is in Assam on a two day visit, during which he is expected to launch construction of another medical college at Nagaon district today. At the occasion, Nadda said that the Central government plans to provide almost 500 types of medicines, 85 types of tests free of cost at 16 District Hospitals in Assam. The minister said that in due time these facilities will also be made available at community health centres and primary health centres.

The medical college at Dhubri will be built within a budget of Rs. 189 crore on 108 bigha land. The construction of the medical college will finish in 3 years. There are plans to attach the medical college with the District and Referral Hospital in Dhubri. The hospital currently can accommodate 200 patients.

IANS quoted Nadda saying, “It’s a great day for the people of the region to have this kind of healthcare facilities. I must appreciate that the Chief Minister and the Health Minister have been able to live up to the Centre’s expectation. This cancer hospital will now serve the people of the region.”

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also graced the occasion and said that it was a milestone for the district and praised the people of the district for peacefully co-existing since decades.