Centre announces nine new smart cities under mission of hundred smart cities

New Delhi, Jan 20: Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced the name of nine more smart cities, taking the total to 99.

The mission of hundred smart cities was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015.

Silvassa in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli has topped the list of winning cities in this round of competition.

The other cities include Erode in Tamil Nadu, Diu in Union Territory of Daman and Diu, Biharsharif in Bihar, Bareilly, Saharanpur and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and Kavaratti in Lakshadweep.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi, the minister said, the nine cities have proposed an investment of 12 thousand 824 crore rupees to develop 409 projects.

He said, with the selection of these nine cities, the total proposed investment in 99 smart cities will be Rs 2,03,979 crore.

Giving details of the progress made in smart cities scheme, Puri said, Smart City Centers have become operational in Pune, Surat, Vadodara and Kakinada and work is in progress in another 18 cities. (ANI)