Centre assures justice for murder of Army officer Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz

New Delhi, May 10: The Centre on Wednesday assured justice for the murder of Army officer Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Shopian district.

“Shocked by the killing of Lt. Ummer Fayaz in J&K by terrorists. My prayers with the family. Perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice,” Naidu tweeted.

Condemning the abduction of Lieutenant Fayaz, Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley earlier in the day dubbed it a ‘dastardly act of cowardice.’

Taking to Twitter Jaitley said, “Abduction & murder of Lt. Ummer Fayaz by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. This young officer from J&K was a role model.”

The yomodelIndian Army officer who was abducted and then brutally killed by terrorists, was cremated with full honours in Sursun in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz from RAJRIF unit in Akhnoor had gone to attend the wedding of his uncle’s daughter at Batapura (Near Behibagh) on Tuesday, from where he was reportedly abducted by terrorists and today morning his bullet riddled body was found at Harmen, said the Army in a statement.

His mortal remains underwent postmortem at the District Hospital in Shopian and was subsequently brought to Sursun for burial with full military honors.

Lt. Fayaz was commissioned on 10th December 2016 from the National Defence Academy and was set to head for the Young Officers Course in September this year.

“He was part of the Hockey Team of NDA, excellent volleyball player. He was physically tough and the troops enjoyed being with him,” the Army said.

The police said that the officer was shot by terrorists five times in an orchard.

His body was found lying by a local at Harman orchard and subsequently after being informed, the police rushed to the spot. (ANI)