Centre deactivates 11.4 lakh PAN cards, Here is how to check if your's is still active.

New Delhi, August 7: Multiple PAN card owners over there, for your kind information, your cards are no more valid! The Central Government has deactivated around 11.4 lakh PAN cards by 27 July 2017, which slammed down the frauds who kept multiple PAN cards to avoid paying taxes.

The government had made it compulsory to link PAN with UIDAI-linked Aadhaar in order to update income tax returns. From July 1, Aadhaar was made mandatory for availing PAN card.

According to rules, a person is supposed to have only one PAN (Permanent Account Number) card. You wanna check your status, here is the way to go:

Log on to the official website https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Under the heading ‘services’ in the left-hand column, click ‘Know Your Pan’ option

Enter your registered mobile number

Fill in all the required details that include first name, surname, PAN status, gender, date of birth and mobile number used to register PAN card. After completion, click on ‘submit’ button.

An OTP will be received to the registered mobile number.

If you owning multiple PAN cards, a notice will pop up – “There are multiple records for the query. Please provide the additional information.” A new page will arrive to notify about the validity of the existing PAN card

Active PAN cards will be notified as ‘Active’.