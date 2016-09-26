Centre deploys over 500 NDRF personnel to flood ravaged parts of Andra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka

Hyderabad, September 26: A total of 17 NDRF teams comprising over 550 personnel have been deployed by the Centre in the flood-affected regions of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

The central force has also deployed about 60 boats and teams of paramedics to help those stranded after the heavy rainfall in the last few days in these three states.

In Andhra Pradesh, nine flood rescue teams comprising 309 rescuers and equipped with 32 inflatable rubber boats and communication equipment have been pre-positioned at various rain-affected areas of Guntur, Vizag, Srikakulam and Nellore.

In Telangana, NDRF teams are pre-positioned at Medak, Nizamabad and Hyderabad. River Godavari is in full spate while torrential rain continued to lash several parts of the state for the fifth consecutive day today. Five districts on the banks of Godavari have been put on high alert.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow has been canceled in view of the prevailing flood situation in the state.

In Karnataka, three teams of the force have been deployed in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru districts. NDRF team deployed at Kalaburagi carried out flood rescue operation and evacuated 21 marooned persons to safer places.