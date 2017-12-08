Centre extends deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN.

New Delhi, Dec 8: The Central government has extended the deadline to link Aadhar with PAN from December 31, 2017, to March 31, 2018, on Friday.

The Centre on Thursday has informed the Supreme Court that it is ready to prolong the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and benefits of government schemes, till March 31, 2018.

The Supreme Court is now scheduled to hear the Aadhaar card case next week.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was informed by Attorney General K K Venugopal that the Centre was willing to extend the deadline of December 31 to March 31 next year for linking of Aadhaar card with various services and schemes.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Shyam Divan had mentioned before the top court that the deadline was going to expire, so the petitioners should be heard for an interim relief.

However, the deadline for Aadhaar linking to cellphone numbers that are on February 6, cannot be extended, since the date was fixed by the apex court, the Centre added.