Centre has to shut down the Pakistan Embassy and deport the Pakistan ambassador, Shiv Sena

Mumbai, November 4: The Shiv Sena on Friday professed the ruling dispensation at the Centre to shut down the Pakistan Embassy and deport their ambassador, alleging that it is the centre from where a whole network against India is channelised.

The Shiv Sena in an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamna, said that Islamabad is not stopping for committing ‘anti-India’ activities and in reply of that, New Delhi must take stringent steps to teach the Asian neighbour a lesson.

Backing his party’s stand, leader Sanjay Raut said the party outfit has reiterated this demand of taking strict action against Islamabad many times.

“We have said this repeatedly, and demanded this time and again that all the Pakistani embassies situated in India should be shutdown. Every place from where their commercial work is done should be shut, because all these centres work against India,” Raut told ANI.

“The first thing which should be done is to deport the Pakistan ambassador sitting in Delhi. I would like to ask does the Centre has the guts to do so? As a whole network against India is run from there,” he added. (ANI)