Centre is in favour of the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu: Pon Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Jan 19: Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Pon Radhakrishnan on Thursday asserted that though the Centre is in favour of the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu, rolling out an ordinance would not be a wise step as it will be opposed with a stay on it.

Radhakrishnan said that if the government passes an ordinance, the petitioners would get a stay on it and that will not be good for the people of Tamil Nadu. He said it will be prudent to wait for the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

“The matter is subjudice. The government is in favour of Jallikattu, but at the same time, we are waiting for the judgment. If we bring an ordinance again, the petitioners will get a stay on the same and this is not good for the Tamil community. And because of this only, our Prime Minister has told that we are for Jallikattu but we are waiting for the judgment,” said Radhakrishnan.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today, urged him to promulgate an ordinance to lift the ban on bull taming sport Jallikattu.

“I gave a letter to the PM saying that ban on Jallikattu must be lifted and Centre should draft an ordinance on it,” Panneerselvam told the media after meeting the Prime Minister.

Panneerselvam said Prime Minister Modi told him that he gives highest importance to cultural values of the state and assured the Centre’s full support.

The Prime Minister on his part appreciated the cultural significance of Jallikattu and observed that the matter is presently sub-judice.

He, however, assured Paneerselvam that the Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the state government.

The Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu, which is held during the harvest festival of Pongal, in 2014 on a petition by animal rights activists.

Jallikattu hadn’t been held for the last two years and was not held this year on Pongal despite multiple appeals from Tamil Nadu to the Centre to issue the ordinance. (ANI)