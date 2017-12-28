Centre likely to scrap monthly price hike of LPG.

New Delhi, Dec 28: The Centre is likely to scrap the monthly increase in cooking gas prices, as per some reports on Thursday.

The national oil companies had skipped the monthly revision in the price during last month ahead of elections in Gujarat. Before this LPG price was increased by Rs 76.5 in 19 instalments in the last 17 months.

With a view to eliminate the government subsidies on fuels by 2018, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and the Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd have been increasing the LPG price on the 1st day of every month.

On 1st November 2017, the LPG price was raised by Rs. 4.50 for a cylinder.

In the beginning, the hike in cooking gas price was Rs 2 per month. This was raised to Rs 3 from May 2017.