Centre makes Aadhaar number mandatory for registering death from 1st October

New Delhi August 4: The government has made the Aadhaar number mandatory for the registration of death from October 1st onwards to prevent fraud. The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh declared today that it would be applicable for the residents of all states, except Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Assam, for which the dates would be notified later.

From October 1st onwards, Aaadhar number will be required for establishing the identity of the deceased and for the death registration, according to the notification issued by the Home Ministry. It will also provide an effective method to prevent forgery. It will also help in recording the identity of the deceased person and would prevent a situation to produce multiple documents to prove identity.