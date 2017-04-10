Centre makes compliance of Labour Laws and Rules easy for users.

New Delhi, April 10: The government has undertaken an exercise to promote ease of compliance of Labour Laws and Rules by various establishments.

The “Rationalisation of Forms and Reports under Certain Labour Laws Rules, 2017” has reduced the number of forms and reports prescribed under 3 Acts and the Rules made thereunder from 36 to 12.

The overall aim of the exercise is to make the forms and reports easy to understand for the users. This will save efforts, costs and lessen the compliance burden of various establishments.

As per the sixth Economic Census of Central Statistical Office conducted during 2013-2014, there are about 5.85 crore establishments in agriculture and non- agriculture sectors of the country.

While reviewing the requirement of filing forms under various Labour Laws, it was observed that 36 forms prescribed under 3 Acts and the Rules made there under had several overlapping/redundant fields.

Therefore, an exercise was undertaken by the Ministry of Labour and Employment to do away with overlapping fields and reduce the number of forms.

An intention notification for reducing the number of forms and reports was placed in the public domain on February 9, 2017, and objections and suggestions thereon were sought from all stakeholders.

The Labour Laws under which these forms are filed include:

(I) The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970

(II) The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979

(III) The Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996. (ANI)