Centre rejects 43 judges recommended for High Court posting

New Delhi, Nov 11: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that it has returned 43 names recommended by the collegium for appointment as HC judges.

Out of the 77 names recommended by the collegium, 34 havebeen cleared for appointment as HC judges: AG.

The attorney-general told the Supreme Court on Friday that that not a single file on the appointment of judges is pending with the government.

The fresh memorandum of procedure draft sent by the government to the apex court on August 3, is yet to receive a reply from the judiciary, the AG said.