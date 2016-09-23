Centre all set to oppose Triple Talaq

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Centre is all set to oppose the age-old Islamic practice of triple talaq, in the Supreme Court.

The Centre, which discussed the issue at length last week during an inter-ministerial meeting, made it clear that womens rights are inalienable.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi met last week to deliberate on the governments possible stand to be taken in the Supreme Court on the issue of Muslim practices of polygamy, triple talaq (talaq-e-bidat) and nikah halala (a practice where divorced women, in case they want to go back to their husbands, have to consummate a second marriage).