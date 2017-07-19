Centre’s claim of Jammu and Kashmir’s improved situation is misleading: P Chidambaram

New Delhi, July 19: Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday said that the Centre’s claim of Jammu and Kashmir’s situation being improved is misleading, adding the latter should disclose the strategies of bringing normalcy in the state.

“Since July 10, casualties have been reported every day from Jammu and Kashmir. Eight pilgrims, six soldiers and one child have been killed till July 18. Besides, many were injured in clashes between civilians and forces, yet the government claims situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved. The statement made by the Government is wrong and misleading if compared with the situation on the grounds,” Chidambaram told media here.

He further said that such claims defy belief and common sense. “The Congress repudiates the government’s claim and calls upon to take the nation into confidence and disclose what it is doing to bring about normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir,” he asserted. Another Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Central and the State Government have failed completely to ensure normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)