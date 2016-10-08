Centre’s stand on the triple talaq, One Nation – One Law

New Delhi, October 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday asserted that the controversial system implicates injustice on Muslim women and it has no relation with any religion.

The Centre’s stand on the triple talaq system, is a stand against the inequality the Muslim women are facing apart from the women from other communities.

BJP spokesperson R.K. Singh advocated for “One Nation – One Law” policy, where the law made by the central government is applicable to all irrespective of their religion.

“Centre is right by saying that just by pronouncing talaq-talaq-talaq, injustice is being implicated on Muslim women. This is not a religious issue and even in many Muslim countries this practice has been banned,” he said.”Even the polygamy has been banned in majority of the Muslim countries. Central government’s stand is right and I personally believe that there should be one nation – one law,” he added, reports zeenews.com.

“If you make a law then it should be applicable to all and not be discriminatory for different religion. In a secular government, the regime does not think on the lines of religion but thinks for all. When government makes law, then it is there to be followed by all. So this is the meaning of One Nation-One Law,” Singh told ANI here.

Today, Manish Tewari’s tweet gave a counterview to centre`s stand on triple talaq, where he said, “Regressive marital practices discriminating against women must go by internal reform/judicial diktat there is no case for #uniformcivilcode!”.

Meanwhile, Muslim Cleric, Hina Zaheer condemned Congress leader Manish Tewari statement on triple talaq and said that what is the need of law if one has to bring reforms from within.

“If the reformation has to be done from inside that what is the need of constitution, law or court of conduct. To bring these changes some forces are needed, people can`t change themselves. If he can bring changes in himself than why would he make a mistake at the first place,” she said.On Friday, the Centre filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Triple Talaq and polygamy validity.

According to the affidavit, the Centre said that there is no reason women in India should be denied their constitutional rights.

“Validity of Triple Talaq and polygamy have to be seen in light of gender justice, equality and dignity of women,” stated the Centre in its affidavit.

The Government also said that polygamy and triple talaq do not adhere to constitutional values and, therefore, cannot be accepted.

The Muslim law board had earlier claimed that triple talaq is a ‘personal law’ and, hence, cannot be modified by the Centre.