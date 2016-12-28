Centre’s vendetta politics can’t deter Trinamool: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, Dec 28 : Irked over two of her MPs being summoned by the CBI for questioning, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi governments “vendetta politics” cannot deter her party from taking a stand for the masses.

“This is nothing but vendetta politics and they have been pursuing it for some time, “Banerjee said here while reacting to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoning Trinamool Lok Sabha members Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Paul in connection with the Rose Valley ponzi scam.

“This vendetta politics cannot stop us from taking a stand for the people,” said Banerjee, who has been virtually at war with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his November 8 move to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

Addressing a joint press conference, along with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, Banerjee had called for Modi to own up the responsibility for the miseries and hardships caused to the masses due to demonetisation and resign as the Prime Minister.

Banerjee also said she will soon give her views about an ordinance approved by the Cabinet on the day, which criminalises possession of demonetised currency notes beyond March 31, 2017.

“Wait for my response on that,” she told the media before leaving for Kolkata.

Bandyopadhyay, who has claimed getting “repeated calls” from the CBI, has also alleged “harassment” by the agency and said he will appear before it in January to know about the “charges levelled” against him.

Bengal-based Rose Valley Group is among a host of companies being investigated by the CBI for running ponzi schemes. The agency in 2015 had raided Paul’s residence and also interrogated him.

–IANS