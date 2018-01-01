CEO of British Airways Alex Cruz will not resign over the crippling flight disruption and maintained the computer glitch had nothing to do with outsourcing IT services to India

CEOof–British-Airways-Alex-Cruz-will-not-resign-over-the-crippling-flight-disruption-and-maintained-the-computer-glitch-had-nothing-to-do-with-outsourcing-IT-services-to-India-indialivetoday

CEOof British Airways Alex Cruz will not resign over the crippling flight disruption and maintained the computer glitch had nothing to do with outsourcing IT services to India