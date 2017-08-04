Challenge for Kerala CM: Dattatreya Hosabale demands action against series of RSS murders

Kerala, August 4: With the frequent violence activities prevailing in the society, RSS Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has asked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take stringent action against all those involved in the series of murders of RSS workers.

According to media reports, Hosabale while addressing a press conference at State Press Club had mentioned about the irresponsible behaviour of Kerala Government. He added that authorities are not taking any initiative to change their reckless attitude and they remain dumb even after the repeated in human activities happening around the state.

He demands to take over the issue of central agencies or judicial body as he had lost faith in state police service. “The Kerala government has been misusing the state police,” he said. Hosabale added that his organisation has “no personal enmity with anyone”.

He said that RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal will consider the issue of attack on RSS by CPM cadres in the state.”RSS workers don’t have any right to work for their organisation in Kerala? The state-sponsored violence won’t be tolerated. There is always an uproar when people get killed in other parts of the country but when our workers are murdered in Kerala, there is no outrage,” Hosabale said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with senior state leaders will visit Kerala on Sunday to meet the families of victims.