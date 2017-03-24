‘I challenge the police to arrest me, Uddhav-ji will take care’, says thug Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

Mumbai, March 24: Osmanabad Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena politician who slapped an elderly Air India employee 25 times because he was asked to disembark a flight, has said that he will not apologise.

“I challenge the Delhi police to arrest me… I will not apologize, he (Air India manager) must come to me and apologize,” Ravindra Gaikwad told reporters today, claiming that “a 60-year-old man must know how to behave” and suggesting that Shiv Sena will stands by him.

“Uddhav-ji will take care of it,” the Parliament member said when asked if his party will step in.

The Shiv Sena has not announced any action against him.

Ravindra Gaikwad, also a two-time MLA from Osmanabad assembly constituency refused to disembark from the plane for nearly 45 minutes after he landed last morning in Delhi from Pune.

An Air India manager – Shiv Kumar – boarded the plane to persuade the Parliamentarian to exit the plane. He was then hit repeatedly. In his letter of complaint, Shiv Kumar wrote of being humiliated publicly and his glasses being broken during the sustained abuse.

“God helps our country if this is the behavior and culture of our MPs,” Shiv Kumar said.

Air India, the national carrier has filed two First Information Report (FIRs) against the Lok Sabha MP, known for his strong-arm tactics, while the Shiv Sena has sought an explanation from him. While one First Information Report (FIRs) relates to assault, the other is for holding up the aircraft.

Police said the officer, Shiv Kumar, has been sent for medical examination and based on its report a case will be registered.