Chameli Devi Award 2016: Nominations Started

New Delhi, Nov 30: The nomination process for the annual Chameli Devi Award for outstanding women mediapersons has commenced, the Media Foundation announced on Wednesday.

“The criteria for selection are excellence, analytical skill, social concern, insight, style, innovation, courage and compassion,” the Media Foundation said in a statement.

“Other things being equal, preference will be given to small town/rural, Indian language journalists and those who have not been awarded before in their career,” it stated.

“Entries can be sent in English, Hindi or any other Indian language. The entries will be evaluated by an independent panel of jurists whose verdict shall be final.”

Journalists in the print, digital, broadcast and current affairs documentary film media, including photographers, cartoonists and newspaper designers are eligible for the award.

The statement said names and addresses of sponsors or references should be clearly mentioned with email ids and contact numbers. Self-nominated entries are also accepted.

“Nominations should include a bio-data (with complete postal address, telephone, fax numbers and email address, for facility of communication) together with samples of work done during the period January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016 in the form of links (preferably) clippings/tapes/CDs,” the Media Foundation stated.

“These should be accompanied by a brief explanation of why the candidate is especially deserving of recognition. Mediapersons sending their entries in regional languages are also requested to send a translation of their work in English.

Nominations can be sent to The Media Foundation, Flat No.2B, 1/23 Shanti Niketan, New Delhi-110021 or emailed to <themediafoundationindia@gmail.com> not later than January 15, 2017.”

The annual Chameli Devi Jain Award was first instituted in 1982 to be given to an outstanding woman mediaperson who has made a difference through writing with depth, dedication, courage and compassion.

Chameli Devi Jain awardees include some of the best known and respected names in Indian journalism. They have pioneered and popularised a new journalism in terms of themes and values — such as social development, politics, equity, gender justice, health, war and conflict, and consumer values.

–IANS