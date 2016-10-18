Champions League : Kevin De Bruyne says Manchester City ‘do not fear’ Barcelona

Manchester, Oct 18: The biggest challenge of the season faces Manchester City in just a few hours, but Kevin De Bruyne is not afraid.

The Belgian midfielder made his return to the pitch on Saturday’s Premier League match against Everton, and while De Bruyne missed a crucial penalty that could have gotten City a win instead of a disappointing draw, it was a good warm-up match for Kevin ahead of a crucial trip to Camp Nou.

De Bruyne and his City teammates face Barcelona in a huge Champions League match on Wednesday, and while Barça are arguably the world’s best team, Kevin is confident in his teammates and in the plan Pep Guardiola will come up with for the match:

“The trainer has his idea — we do not know exactly but it can be very good. We do not fear. The style of play is very dominant and we have not played badly [against Everton]. We just have not scored more, that’s all.”