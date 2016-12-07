Champions League: Turan’s hat-trick helps Barca to end group stage with thumping win

Barcelona [Spain], Dec.7 : Arda Turan fired a hat-trick as Barcelona cruised to a crushing 4-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in their Champions League clash at Camp Nou here on Wednesday.

The Luis Enrique-led side remained dominated throughout the match, with star striker Lionel Messi putting his side ahead in the 16th minute of the match.

Messi needed a hat-trick in the Group C encounter to surpass his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most goals in the group stage.

However, it was Barcelona midfielder Turan who hogged the limelight as he scored a 17-minute hat-trick to ensure group leaders went through to the last 16 with five wins from six games they have played, goal.com reported.

Turan doubled his side’s lead in the 50th minute of the match before pulling one more back for Barcelona just three minutes later. He piled further misery on Monchengladbach by scoring his third goal of the match in the 67th minute.

In another clash of the group, Manchester City finished second after settling with a 1-1 draw against Celtic at the Etihad Stadium.

(ANI)