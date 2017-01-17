Chandigarh dhaba changes name after ‘Mubarakan’ shoot

Mumbai, Jan 17: The owner of a Chandigarh dhaba where director Anees Bazmee shot a bit of his upcoming multi-starrer film “Mubarakan”, has retained the name that the filmmakers chose for it.

The dhaba, called Haveli earlier, has now been rechristened Purani Haveli, Bazmee told IANS.

“We shot at this restaurant called Haveli. We had put up a special signboard for it for the film. In the movie, the restaurant is called Purani Haveli.

“The owner was so happy with it that he asked us to let him keep the signboard. He said there were many Haveli restaurants in the area, but his was the oldest of the lot. So he wouldn’t mind changing the name to Purani Haveli,” Bazmee added.

The film features veteran actor Anil Kapoor and his nephew actor Arjun Kapoor together for the first time. Actresses Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty too are part of the project, which is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios and Ashwin Varde.

The romantic comedy will release on July 28.

–IANS