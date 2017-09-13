Chandigarh stalking case: Varnika Kundu’s father transferred hours after Vikas Barala is denied bail

Chandigarh, September 13: Only after a month the Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala was arrested for stalking Varnika Kundu. Varnika Kunda, daughter of a senior Haryana-cadre IAS officer VS Kundu, the state government on Tuesday transferred VS Kundu.

According to media sources, VS Kundu was looking after the State’s Tourism Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology Department. VS Kundu would be looking after State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak, as the Vice-Chancellor.

According to reliable sources, he said that “It is up to the government where it authorizes me keeping in view of my capabilities. I seriously do not have any problem in it. I never tried to stop my transfer order.” Remarkably, the transfer order came hours after a Chandigarh court dismissed bail application of Vikas Barala on Tuesday.

On the other hand, in the transfer order the government did not mention any reason for the new posting of VS Kundu. The other IAS officers who are transferred in Haryana, Vijai Vardhan is posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Department, Jyoti Arora as Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, and Ashok Kumar Meena as Director, Development and Panchayats Department. Garima Mittal is posted as Deputy Commissioner, Mahendragarh.