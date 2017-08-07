Chandigarh ‘stalking’ incident: BJP refuses Subhash Barala’s resignation

Chandigarh/ Haryana, August 7: Haryana BJP Chief Subhash Barala’s resignation was refused by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Barala came up with the thought to end his career after his son Vikas Barala was booked on Saturday with the charges of stalking and harassing a girl in Chandigarh whose father is an IAS officer.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other BJP sources asserted that Subhash Barala has no role in the incident and the matter is related merely to his son. CM expressed his faith on Chandigarh Police and assured that the accused will be punished if found guilty.

According to the complaint filed by the girl, Chandigarh Police has registered a case against Vikas and another youngster under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (Motor Vehicle Act) of the CRPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

The girl posted on her Facebook account that she feels lucky to be born as the daughter of an IAS officer; if she had born to an ordinary family, she won’t be able to take any steps against such VIPs. She is also thankful that she was not lying raped and murdered in a ditch around.

BJP-led state government receives criticism as the CCTV footage of five cameras out of seven went missing, says media reports. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused BJP of influencing Chandigarh Government to protect the son of Haryana BJP Chief. According to media reports, he also stated that the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of the state are answerable to the nation for insulting a girl.