Chandra Ganesh wows sports enthusiasts, won three medals in the international skating competition in Thailand
Hyderabad, September 30: The number of medals won by G. Chandra Ganesh are grossly disproportionate to his tender age. The nine-year-old boy has wowed sports enthusiasts by winning three medals in the international skating competition held at Thailand recently.
It’s raining medals for the last few months on Chandra Ganesh, who resides in the Indiramma housing colony at Daminedu and studying fourth class at Sri NRI School in Tiruchanur. The young skating wizard won a gold in musical chair skating event and two bronze medals in 300 metre and 3000 metre categories at the event held at Bangkok on Sept. 17 and 18. It was only in February this year that he won two gold medals in speed skating at the Goa Sports Cultural Festival, conducted by Dreams Sports Academy, reports thehindu.com.
The boy’s father G. Dorai Murugan ekes out livelihood by running an auto rickshaw. “Though I am a graduate, I could not get a job and hence this is my only source of income”, he told The Hindu. He appeals to the philanthropists and sports enthusiasts to come forward with sponsorships to realise the dreams of the aspiring skating champion. He can be contacted at 97034 06165.