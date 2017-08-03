Chandrababu Naidu aims cost effective mass transit systems including light metro in Andhra Pradesh.

Amaravati/Andhra Pradesh, August 3: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had a review meeting with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials, discussing the cost effective mass transit systems.

In the review meeting held on Wednesday with the CRDA, Chief Minister Naidu discussed cost effective measures for mass transit systems that include Elevated BRTS and light metro.

The Vijayawada Metro Rail project is proposed by N. Chandrababu Naidu to reduce traffic congestion in the city and the survey work for the project began in 2014. RVR Associates was appointed to conduct household and traffic surveys.

The completion of these two surveys was done following which topographical, environmental and soil surveys were also conducted. A detailed project report on the Vijayawada Metro was submitted by Principal Advisor of DMRC, E.Sreedharan to the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on April 27, 2015. The operation is estimated to start by 2020. (ANI)