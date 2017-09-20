Chandrababu Naidu launches People First app for registering complaints directly to chief minister

Andhra Pradesh, September 20: The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today released the People First App for the people of Andhra Pradesh. According to reliable sources, the application would provide a chance to the citizens in order to directly interact with the chief minister and to submit their complaints.The application was launched at the collector’s conference in Vijayawada today morning.

According to official sources, The application called as People First, would be giving chance to the citizens to directly register their complaints to the government by dialing 1100. The complaints could be related to government schemes and services. The application will also be available on Android Smartphones and could be downloaded from Google Play store.

According to official sources, at the conference and the launch of People First application, Chandrababu Naidu said that the citizens of Andhra Pradesh could now ride the wave of technology and can use the medium of mobile to register their complaints. The application would keep the citizens updated with the latest schemes and services of the government and the users will also be able to use the app for registering their complaints. The registered complaints will be addressed as soon as possible and selected complaints will be directly monitored by the chief minister himself.