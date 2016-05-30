Chandrababu running a corrupt government in Andhra: YSR Congress

New Delhi, May 30 : The opposition YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh has accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of running a “corrupt” government and “making a mockery of democracy” by engineering defections to the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

“Emboldened by the ill-gotten money amassed through corruption, it (TDP government) has brazenly started to poach our party MLAs. The TDP government has so far poached 17 of our MLAs,” YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a statement here.

He said the MLAs of YSR Congress Party were being “lured” with ministerial berths, and questioned how could such MLAs be sworn in as ministers while they continued to be YSRCP MLAs.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress has published a book titled ‘Chandrababu — Emperor of Corruption 144,571 crores’ on the alleged corruption of the TDP government.

The book lists out a series of alleged fraudulent cases, including those pertaining to ‘AgriGold’, skyrocketing expenditure on Polavaram project, sand mafia and corruption in the name of the new state capital Amravati.

On the alleged Rs.1 lakh crore scam vis-a-vis the new capital, the book says: “In the guise of building a world-class capital city, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister is running a real estate business… he leaked information on the actual location of the capital city to his coterie and helped them accumulate land.”