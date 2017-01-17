Chandrasekaran tells students to pursue social entrepreneurship

Mumbai, Jan 17: Tata Sons Chairman-designate N Chandrasekaran on Monday stressed on the need to focus on social entrepreneurship programmes and suggested students to do a number of social projects, synthesising the real problems using artificial intelligence and machine learning. He was in Hyderabad to inaugurate FC Kohli Research Block on Monday. The block is a part of Kohli Center on Intelligent Systems (KCIS) at International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Hyderabad which was funded by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Foundation to give a fillip to research, teaching and entrepreneurship in the area of intelligent systems.

Addressing the students, Chandrasekaran said that the centre coordinated research among several active research areas, including artificial intelligence, natural language processing, information retrieval, machine learning, cognitive science, robotics, data sciences, data analytics and other relevant groups within the country and abroad.