Change in the mind of Hindutva Organisation? RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs inter-caste marriages

Delhi, March 29: Granting his support to inter-caste marriages, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) Supremo Mohan Bhagwat has said that swayamsevaks (RSS Volunteers) should stand in favour of such reformative measures.

Bhagwat has also said that it was significant to completely reject all kinds of discriminations in one’s personal, family, professional and social behavior.

At the same time, he maintained, “The organization of Hindu society is impossible without Samrasata (social harmony). Therefore, the non-discriminatory approach is mandatory for unifying the Hindu society and this has been there in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) since its inception.”

On the sidelines of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Organiser Editor Prafulla Ketkar spoke to him.

Following are excerpts from his interview to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mouthpiece Organiser –

“Secondly, many issues arise in public life, like

inter-caste marriages. Those issues also face opposition. We insist that Swayamsevaks should stand in favour of such reformative measures. Generally, it happens and it should happen. If you take a survey, you will find more Swayamsevaks with inter-caste marriages than anybody else. We observe that in our personal interactions. Two messages were sent to the couple involved in the first public inter-caste marriage in Maharashtra, one was that of Dr Ambedkar and the other was by Shri Guruji. In his congratulatory message, Shri Guruji wrote that not because of physical attraction but to register a protest against the caste system, you are tying this knot through an inter-caste marriage, I support this marriage and convey my best wishes. This message was conveyed to the Swayamsevaks also.”

“…The fundamental plan of Sangh is to assimilate all through sincere actions. Whatever may be the external situation, people of all sections of the society should be friendly to each other. As people from same social groups become friends, their families get connected, natural interactions begin and family level affection develops, this has to happen across the sections… The victims of injustice should get justice at the earliest. The practice of equality is imitated all over and there should be cordial dialogue in this direction…”

“…We have to revive the basic principles of unity. There are many forces which are working to widen this gulf of divisions for self-interests. Instead of fighting against such forces time and again, it is better we strengthen our unifying tendencies and act accordingly…”

“… We have to strengthen the voice of righteousness, the society will follow it…”