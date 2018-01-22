Change of mindset can end rape culture: Says BJP leader Kirron Kher

Chandigarh, Jan 22: With violence against women becoming a burning issue in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirron Kher said that a change in the mindset of the people can go a long way in preventing rapes.

Speaking on the recent rape cases in Haryana, Kher told the reporters here, “Such incidents have been taking place since forever. The only change in the mindset can bring about a change. Change in society starts from within a family”.

She said that the situation is not new, but giving women equal rights at home and outside can bring about a change.

“Our daughters are doing very well in the country and worldwide. This is really sad that these incidents are not just happening in Haryana, it is happening everywhere and if its punishment is hanging until death than it a very appropriate punishment”, she continued.

Kher also said that the BJP is backing the Haryana Government, which is mulling to bring in a law to provide capital punishment for those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 years or less, while “other political parties” in the state are opposing it.

“I am really hurt by the recent (rape) incidents. We have decided to make strong provisions. If such incidents of rape of girls aged below 12 are proved true, then in this session, we will make an act making capital punishment mandatory for such convicts,” Khattar had said.

