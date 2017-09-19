Changing Railway minister doesn’t work: Two trains derail at same place today

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, September 19: The Indian railway has not changed even though the Union Railway Minister has changed.

In a difference of a few hours, two trains had derailed in the same place in Sitapur twice.

A passenger train was derailed where the Bulvalbalamu passenger train was derailed. No incident of injury has been reported from any of these accidents. Police and Railway officials had visited the spot.

This is the sixth incident of train derailment in this month. Three train derailment had occurred in india on September 7th.

Those trains were goods train in Kandla, Rajdhani Express in Delhi and Shakti Panch Express.

On September 9th Seelda Express, on September 17 goods train in Jalpayguri district had also derailed.

Former minister Suresh Prabhu was replaced by Piyush Goyal after recurrent train accidents.

