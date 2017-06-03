Channi Himmat police arrest the accused driver in hit and run case leading to dead of a child in J and K

Srinagar, June3:Succumbing to pressure of Social media and protest by the family, relatives and neighbours of a 14 year-old child namely Paramjeet Thappa, who was killed in a hit and run case involving a Police Component vehicle, Channi Himmat police arrested the accused driver and seized the vehicle.

According to SHO, police station Channi Himmat, Sajjad Mir, they have seized the vehicle involved in the tragic mishap which occurred on the morning of May 28 near Mattoo Colony (Channi Himmat) and in which a child namely Paramjeet Thappa son of Parshotam Thappa, resident of Marble Market (Channi Himmat), who was travelling on his bicycle, was killed.

He said that the vehicle was identified after studying the footages of CCTV cameras installed in the area. “It is an unregistered Police Component vehicle (Bolero) with Chasis No 52663 and was on its way towards Kunjwani”, the officer added.

The officer said that Head Constable Dilbagh Singh, who was driving the vehicle, was also arrested and a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304 A has been registered against him. “Further investigations into the case are going on”, he added.

Pertinent to mention here that Paramjeet Thappa was hit and seriously injured by an unregistered Bolero car having beacon on top on May 28 nearly Mattoo Colony, following which his father shifted him to Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries after few hours.

On May 31, the family members, relative and neighbours have staged a strong protest against police department for deliberately shielding the accused driver and were demanding his immediate arrest