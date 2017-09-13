Charge your Apple devices together with AirPower mat in 2018

New York/United States of America, Sept 13: Do you know any gadget till now that can help you charge both phones and tablets? Now, Apple is expected to launch a wireless charging AirPower mat that could charge multiple devices at once next year. According to reliable sources, the United states-based technology Giant Apple on Tuesday while unveiling its iPhone range stated that the portfolio will be all compliant with the latest wireless charging technology, although no substantial hardware was launched at the event.

In a magnificent display of technology, however, Apple revealed its upcoming project-the AirPower mat, which is essentially a charging mat that can charge multiple devices at once. While earlier contemplations involved that the new feature will only be built into the iPhone line up, Apple while launching the phones revealed that the AirPower mat can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, all at once.

Apple is in talks with Qi to incorporate this into the standard, and is also working on a turbo charge option.

The company revealed that the AirPower charger will be available next year. Among much anticipation, Apple unveiled three new iPhones, as well as upgrades for the Apple Watch, Apple TV and Airpod wireless headphones at an event on Apple’s new campus, at the Steve Jobs Theater.(ANI)