Ahead of appearing in London court, Vijay Mallya says charges baseless

London, December 4: Ahead of appearing in London’s Westminster Court on Monday, liquor baron Vijay Mallya said the charges against him were completely baseless.

“I have said repeatedly that the charges are false, fabricated and baseless. I have nothing to say. The submissions in court will be self evident. I am not a decision maker. I follow the proceedings. They are all public proceedings,” Mallya told ANI.

According to reports, the trial will continue from December 5-14 . Chief Magistrate at West minister Magistrate’s Court Emma Arbuthnot will now hear the case Presented by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Services on behalf of the Indian government and the UK defence prosecution. The Indian fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya will hope to thwart efforts to return him back to India to face prosecution.

Vijay Mallya, is now blacklisted in India for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore as well as money laundering. In an earlier hearing, Mallya appeared before the Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at the Westminster Magistrate’s Court Court. Hearing the case,the Judge stated that the trial would begin at 10 am (UK time) on December 4.

One of the main arguments of the defence is that he fears for his life in India, so the prosecution is preparing a submission by the Indian government outlining the security measures that will be in place for Mallya, once he is extradited to India. Outside the court, Mallya refused to answer questions especially about Diageos’ new lawsuit and his fear of Indian jails.

Mallya is out on a 650,000-pound bail bond following his arrest by Scotland Yard over fraud and money laundering charges. (ANI)