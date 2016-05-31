Charges against Robert Vadra a conspiracy: Sonia Gandhi

Lucknow, May 31 : Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday billed the allegations levelled against her son-in-law Robert Vadra of owning a house in London, funded by an arms dealer, as “yet another conspiracy of the BJP-led government towards Congress-Mukt Bharat”.

Talking to reporters in Rae Bareli, her parliamentary constituency, Sonia Gandhi also trained her guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he was prime minister and not an emperor that people of the country should listen to all that he says.

“Woh pradhanmantri hain, koi shehenshaah nahin ki janta unki saari baatein maane,” she said.

Speaking further on the allegations against Vadra, who is married to her daughter Priyanka, Sonia Gandhi said people in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) level new charges every day and demanded that if there was anything against anybody in her family, a probe should be initiated.

Such an investigation, she added, would clear the air. “Doodh ka doodh aur paani ka paani ho jayega,” she exclaimed.

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday sought detailed inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged involvement of Robert Vadra in the 2009 purchase of a ‘benami’ or proxy-owned mansion in London.

On the massive event put up in New Delhi on the completion of two years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Sonia Gandhi said: “Our nation is facing drought, poverty, farmers are in pain. At these times, such a ‘show’ is not appropriate.”

The Congress chief is in her parliamentary constituency on a two-day tour.

Soon after her arrival, she inaugurated a Nagar Panchayat building built at a cost of Rs30 lakh in Dalmau. Many local Congress leaders and party workers were present at the inauguration.