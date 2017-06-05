Charging-stations-for-electric-vehicles-have-been-installed-by-NTPC-in-Delhi-and-Noida

Noida, June5:A Charging stations for electric vehicles have been installed by the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at Delhi and Noida. This is NTPCâs first venture in the country. NTPC will soon expand this to other location across the NCR region.

NTPC also said in an official statement that they are looking to venture into other cities, and installation is underway in multiple locations across the country.

The main objective in setting up Electric Vehicle charging points is to promote clean energy transportation, adding that it will also eventually increase demand for such vehicles.

Apart from the NTPC, PowerGrid is also a part of the mission to enhance India’s electric vehicle segment, which is said to be a means of slashing the fuel import bill and running cost.