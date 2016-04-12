Chat in Hindi on Yahoo Messenger

New Delhi, April 12: Yahoo Messenger will now support Hindi and five other non-English languages in order to help bridge the language gap and create personalised experiences for its users, tech giant Yahoo announced on Tuesday.

“On popular demand, we have added new features to Messenger which now syncs and matches users’ mobile contacts instantly, and will enable the users to find and chat with their friends even more quickly. Users just need to enable access to contacts in the Messenger app for the best experience,” the California-based company said in a statement.

Yahoo Messenger will support Hindi (on Android devices only), Chinese, French, German, Indonesian and Spanish.

The new features of the Messenger will also enable users to send — and “unsend” — any photo, message or animated GIF quickly and easily.