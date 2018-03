| By :

Raipur (Chattisgarh), Dec. 22(ANI): Police busted a human trafficking racket in Chattisgarh's Bastar district and arrested five people involved in it.

So far, about 70 victims have been rescued, including 20 minor boys and 13 minor girls.

Chhattisgarh has become a transit point for human trafficking with several cases being reported or found in a couple of years. (ANI)