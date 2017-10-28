Chattisgarh Police registers FIR against Bhupesh Baghel, journalist Vinod Verma in Sex CD case

Raipur/Chhattisgarh, October 28: The Chattisgarh Police on Saturday has filed an FIR against Bhupesh Baghel, the president of state Congress Committee and journalist Vinod Verma. The FIR has filed in connection with the sex video case of a State Minister, reportedly under relevant sections of IT act.

Journalist Vinod Verma has been arrested two days ago in connection with extortion and blackmailing case after he revealed that he is having a sex CD of the Chhattisgarh minister.

“I have a sex CD of Chhattisgarh Minister Rajesh Munat and that is why the state government is not happy with me,” he said.

Sex CD is fake,appeal to the CM to get this investigated from any agency. I condemn this: Rajesh Munat,Chhattisgarh Minister #VinodVerma pic.twitter.com/1B6x4qhUMl — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2017

Sr Journalist Vinod Verma arrested by police says he has a sex video of Chhattisgarh PWD minister Rajesh Munat. Will BJP protect minister? — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) October 27, 2017

A case was allegedly filed against Verma by Prakash Bajaj. Prakash Bajaj accused Journalist Vinod Verma of blackmailing him of having an obscene video about his superior.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh PWD minister Rajesh Munat yesterday claimed that sex CD referred by Verma is fake. He also urged the Chief Minister Raman Singh to initiate an investigation.

Chhattisgarh PWD minister Rajesh Munat’s had said this after the Chhattisgarh Police have arrested journalist Verma. He was reportedly arrested from his residence in Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.