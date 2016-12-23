Chawrasia puts weight behind next-Gen of Indian golfers

Kolkata, Dec 23 (IANS) On the back of Rashid Khan’s superb show at the McLeod Russel Tour Championship on Friday, India’s seasoned golfer S.S.P. Chawrasia vouched for the ascendancy of the sport in the country.

“In the next few years, Indian golfers will soar higher. They (young players) are doing really good this year,” Chawrasia, who moved up from tied seventh to tied third after a 68 on day two of the McLeod Russel Tour Championship, told reporters.

The Kolkata lad was the winner of the inaugural edition of the McLeod Russel Tour Championship in 2012.

Two-time winner on the Asian Tour, Rashid returned a scorching eight-under 64 on the second day. There is not a lot of difference among the four in the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) rankings with Shubhankar Sharma leading the charts. The gap is roughly Rs seven lakhs with Sharma at Rs 36,50,348 and fourth-placed Rashid at Rs 29,79,880.

The trio of Jeev Milkha Singh, who slipped from overnight tied fifth to the 11th spot after a sedate 71 on the day, Jyoti Randhawa, who is at tied seventh with a score of five-under-139 and Arjun Atwal who is two-over 146 have disappointed by their standards.

Chawrasia said they are champions in their own right and can comeback anytime. “Jeev, Jyoti and Arjun can comeback anytime. You can never rule them out,” he warned.

The famous three are playing in the event for the first time together.

Chawrasia said that he is still struggling with his shoulder injury. “I can’t swing properly. It is taking a toll on my back.”

