Indian Railway introduces Rajdhani train to run between Delhi-Mumbai at low cost rates

New Delhi, October 14 : Special Train was introduced by Indian Railway to run Rajdhani train between Delhi-Mumbai without flexi fare and will take two hour less than the two existing Rajdhani’s and will start running on October 16 From Delhi.

The train will run on three days,Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 4.15 pm and will reach Mumbai at 6.10 am the next day.

According to reports says The train between Nizamuddin Station and Bandra Terminal will have ‘specialised’ catering facilities, where the passengers can choose to not opt for the catering services.

It also stated as as a trial movement, so we have started it for three months and it will be reviewed after three months,” Railway Board, Mohd Jamshed.

Jamshed further said that the base fare of the train will be 20 percent higher than the existing Rajdhanis, but will not have flexi fare system.

“It will have three stoppages between Delhi and Mumbai at Kota, Surat and Vadodra and will work on two engines,” said Mohd Jamshed.

Reports says that the AC two-tier passenger fare on Delhi-Mumbai August Kranti Rajdhani can go highest to Rs. 4105 but the AC two-tierfare on the new train will be Rs. 2925.

In the AC three-tier, the passenger is charged the maximum fare of Rs 3270 while Rs 2325 will be charged on this train.