Check out Mumbai’s Pooja malai gola outlets to spice up your desi taste buds

Mumbai, Feb7: If you are a foodie and have a sweet-tooth, then you cannot afford to miss Mumbai’s gola. This desi or rather Mumbaiyya dessert primarily made of crushed ice teamed up with creamy and fruit syrups is a perfect way to treat your taste buds.

Here’s a Video that will help you locate a joint where you get the creamiest and yummiest golas.

Pooja Malai Gola is roughly about 3 Kms from the Borivali station and here’s where your search will end.

Check out the video below:

Well, if haven’t tasted gola yet, you certainly need to rush to Pooja Malai Gola to taste heavenly flavours.