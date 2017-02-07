Check out Mumbai’s Pooja malai gola outlets to spice up your desi taste buds
Mumbai, Feb7: If you are a foodie and have a sweet-tooth, then you cannot afford to miss Mumbai’s gola. This desi or rather Mumbaiyya dessert primarily made of crushed ice teamed up with creamy and fruit syrups is a perfect way to treat your taste buds.
Here’s a Video that will help you locate a joint where you get the creamiest and yummiest golas.
Pooja Malai Gola is roughly about 3 Kms from the Borivali station and here’s where your search will end.
Check out the video below:
Well, if haven’t tasted gola yet, you certainly need to rush to Pooja Malai Gola to taste heavenly flavours.