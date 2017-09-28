Check PF balance, see passbook online just by a missed call

New Delhi, September 28: Do you find difficult to check the Provident Fund balance? Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation introduced a facility to check the Provident Fund balance and see passbook online.

According to reliable sources, Provident fund balance and online passbook could be checked by just a missed call e-passbook. Previously, employees can know their Provident fund balance only after filing claims and later receiving the corpus in their accounts. But now, there is no need of all that long process.

How to check provident fund balance, e-passbook

Missed call: In order to check the Provident fund balance, first an employee must activate their Universal Account Number. An employer gives Universal Account Number to every individual employee. After Universal Account Number is linked to Provident Fund account, then link Aadhaar with Universal Account Number and bank account.

After linking all three units, everything is ready. Then, just give a missed call to 011-22901406. Your Provident Fund balance will get delivered directly to your mobile phone inbox through a regular text message.

E-Passbook, online balance: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has activated a link on the website that after clicking on it the user will be directed to the required page. The link will be at the top right of the website.

Then, the user will be asked to fill in the Universal Account Number and password. The Universal Account Number is distributed by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation through employers. It enables transfer of a Provident Fund amount from one account to another.

After filling the details, subscriber can click on View Passbook option to see the passbook.