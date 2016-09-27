Your cheeks are red like apples, you must be a Kashmiri says godman Asaram Bapu to AIIMS nurse

New Delhi,Sept27: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, accused of rape of a minor girl, has stoked another controversy after he was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for his check-up by a medical board.

Reports say that when a nurse was serving him breakfast (bread and butter) at AIIMS, Asaram allegedly told her that there was no need for butter, as she was herself like it. “Your cheeks are red like apples, you must be a Kashmiri,” the 72-year-old Asaram allegedly told the nurse.

Asaram was arrested after a 16-year-old girl lodged a police complaint on August 20, 2013, accusing him of sexually assaulting her at his ashram in Jodhpur.

The Supreme Court has asked AIIMS to constitute a three-member medical board to examine him for the ailments he is complaining about.

Asaram is lodged at the Central Jail in Jodhpur in Rajasthan since September 2, 2013, and is being tried under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The self-styled godman and his devotees on Sunday created a scene aboard a Jet Airways flight, spelling trouble for fellow travellers.

The controversial religious leader was travelling to Delhi from Jodhpur jail for medical examinations at the AIIMS when the incident occurred.