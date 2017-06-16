Chef was given USD 30,000 to carry out bombing that killed UAE Ambassador

Kabul/Afghanistan, June 16: Afghan intelligence has unveiled the probe findings report of the Kandahar province attack that claimed the UAE Ambassador Juma Mohammed Abdullah Al-Kaabi, along with four other the diplomats of the country and several other senior Afghan officials.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief, Masoom Stanikzai, unveiled the findings of the probe, during a press conference in Kabul on Thursday, reports the Khaama Press.

The investigation conducted by the Afghan intelligence, UAE intelligence services and the United States Federation Investigation Bureau revealed Taliban’s leadership council based in Quetta city of Pakistan had plotted and coordinated the attack in the guesthouse of Kandahar governor.

Stanikzai said the findings of the three institutions produced similar results, particularly regarding the type of the explosives used and the other circumstances surrounding the incident, including the methods used to carry out the explosion.

He said the chef of the guesthouse was recruited for the attack against USD30,000 cash reward and an apartment in Pakistan.

The NDS chief also added that the RDX and TNT type explosives were used in the attack which was detonated using a remote control.

The bombing took place on January 10 this year at a guesthouse on Kandahar Gov. Humayun Azizi’s compound.

Kandahar’s deputy governor Abdul Ali Shamsi, was also killed in the attack as was diplomat Yama Quraishi, head of Afghanistan’s passport section in Washington and the nephew of former Afghan President Hamid Karzai’s wife. (ANI)