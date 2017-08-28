Chemical leak near a beach in Sussex in southern England: 233 people affected

London/ Britain, August 28: As many as 233 people are undergoing medical treatment after a suspected chemical leak near a beach in Sussex in southern England.

British emergency services have evacuated the popular Sussex coast after dozens of people basking in the bank holiday weekend sunshine complained of stinging eyes and sore throat after a noxious “chemical haze” swept over a beauty spot in Sussex in southern England.

Residents along a five-mile-stretch of Sussex coast have been warned to stay inside and close their windows after the “chemical haze” was reported. The residents are being treated for breathing difficulties, vomiting and stinging eyes following a suspected gas leak near the Beachy Head near Eastbourne on Sunday.

Due to its strategic location on the south coast, Sussex has always played an essential part in both communications and the defence of England. Witnesses claimed there was a distinct and pungent smell of “chlorine” in the air at the East Sussex site, with one saying it ‘stung their noses,’ The Independent reported.

(ANI)