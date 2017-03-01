Chen Long, Lin Dan advance at German Open

Berlin, March 1 (IANS) China’s ace badminton players Lin Dan and Chen Long sailed into the men’s singles second round of the German Open here.

Newly-crowned Rio Olympic champion Chen on Tuesday defeated Japanese player Kenta Nishimoto 21-10, 21-9 while multiple world and Olympic champion Lin breezed past Indian player Siril Verma 21-13, 21-10, reports Xinhua news agency.

The second round in men’s singles and first round in all other disciplines will be held on Wednesday.

