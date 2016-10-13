Chennai : 3 students of Chellammal Woman’s College in Guindy died as water tanker runs over them

October 13, 2016 | By :

Chennai, Oct 13: Three students of Chellammal Woman’s College in Guindy died and four others suffered injuries when a water tanker ploughed into a crowd near Spic office on Anna Salai on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased have been identified as Chitra, Gayatri and Ayisha. Chitra and Gayatri were second year B Com students while Ayisha was doing her third year B Com.
The injured were rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital.
The driver of the tanker escaped from the scene.
Vehicular traffic from Guindy towards Little Mount was affected after the accident as irate people staged a protest.

Tags:
Related News
Salary hike for Tamilnadu legislators; DMK will not accept it unless transport workers demands are met 
Jayalilathaa’s RK Nagar Constituency to elect new MLA on December 21, results on December 24
6 hours of continues rain interrupts normal life in Chennai: Colleges, schools remain closed 
Heavy rain strikes south Chennai, water logging in some areas, likely to flood if rain prolongs
Swachh Bharat Mission: 3 years pass by, still some parts of the nation struggle to breath fresh air, pathetic at Chennai’s IT hub
Heart from Mumbai saves life of Lebanon businessman in Chennai
Top