Chennai : 3 students of Chellammal Woman’s College in Guindy died as water tanker runs over them

Chennai, Oct 13: Three students of Chellammal Woman’s College in Guindy died and four others suffered injuries when a water tanker ploughed into a crowd near Spic office on Anna Salai on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Chitra, Gayatri and Ayisha. Chitra and Gayatri were second year B Com students while Ayisha was doing her third year B Com.

The injured were rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital.

The driver of the tanker escaped from the scene.

Vehicular traffic from Guindy towards Little Mount was affected after the accident as irate people staged a protest.